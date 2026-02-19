Lufthansa Extends Tel Aviv Night Flights Amid Rising Iran Tensions

Lufthansa said Thursday it will extend its exceptional night flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv as regional tensions with Iran continue to mount, underscoring how geopolitical instability is reshaping commercial aviation routes in the Middle East.

The German airline announced that its modified schedule — which includes a stopover in Athens — will remain in place at least through March 6. The stop in the Greek capital adds time to the journey, resulting in slightly longer flight durations compared to direct service.

Swiss International Air Lines will also continue operating night flights under the same arrangement through March 6, the company said. For both carriers, updated arrival times reflecting the Athens stopover will be visible in their booking systems.

The changes do not affect all Lufthansa airlines. Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines will continue to operate direct flights to and from Tel Aviv without an intermediary stop.

The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran, prompting airlines to reassess routes and operational procedures in and around Israeli airspace. While Lufthansa did not detail specific security concerns, the move reflects broader caution among international carriers navigating evolving risks in the region.

“The group continues to closely monitor developments and adjust its operations accordingly,” the company said in a statement. “The safety of passengers and crew is always our top priority.”

Airlines have increasingly relied on flexible scheduling and route adjustments in recent months as diplomatic and military developments create uncertainty across key transit corridors in the Middle East.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)