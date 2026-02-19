Israel Sending $1.27M Aid Package For Ukrainian Jewish Communities Amid War Outages

The Israeli government is moving forward with a multimillion-shekel assistance package for Jewish communities in Ukraine, citing widespread power outages and harsh winter conditions caused by Russia’s ongoing war.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said it is initiating the delivery of four million shekels, or approximately $1.27 million, in emergency aid to support Jews affected by damaged energy infrastructure and prolonged electricity shortages.

Officials said much of Ukraine’s Jewish population has been grappling with recurring blackouts and limited access to heating as winter temperatures persist, creating urgent humanitarian needs.

The ministry is leading the initiative in partnership with Mosaic United and Jewish philanthropic groups, saying the effort is part of Israel’s broader commitment to Diaspora communities.

“This assistance includes stays in hotels and guesthouses with continuous electricity and heating, as well as hot meals, focusing on cities experiencing extended power cuts,” the ministry said.

Aid will be distributed through major Jewish organizations, including Chabad, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and regional Jewish federations, according to the statement. Officials said the coordination is intended to ensure that thousands of Jews across Ukraine receive support during the coldest months.

“This assistance will help communities endure freezing temperatures with less hardship,” the ministry added.

