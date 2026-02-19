Report: Britain Refusing To Allow US Use Of Its Bases To Help With Attacking Iran

Britain is showing reluctance toward approving the use of its military bases for potential U.S. strikes on Iran, fueling new strains in the transatlantic alliance as President Donald Trump and his allies press London to take a firmer stance.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, the United Kingdom has not yet granted Washington permission to use key British and joint facilities in the region for military operations against Tehran. The delay is reportedly tied to legal concerns over whether such cooperation could expose Britain to violations of international law.

Under international legal standards, countries that knowingly support an unlawful military action may be held responsible alongside those who carry it out, a factor British officials are said to be weighing carefully.

In a post on Truth Social this week, Trump suggested that the U.S. may need to rely on the joint UK-US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to counter the “highly unstable and dangerous regime” in Iran.

The remarks signaled growing frustration inside the administration over Britain’s hesitation, as Washington weighs its military options amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed London following the report, calling Britain’s apparent reluctance “astonishing” and warning it could undermine long-standing defense cooperation.

“If true, this raises serious questions about the future of Diego Garcia,” Graham said.

He argued that Iran is currently at its weakest point in years, citing internal protests and recent military setbacks inflicted by the U.S. and Israel. Graham urged Britain not to remain on the sidelines, warning that doing so would place it “on the wrong side of history.”

The senator also framed the dispute as part of a broader weakening of U.S. alliances in Europe, a theme increasingly echoed by Trump allies.

The tensions come as Trump has reopened criticism of Britain’s agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, which include the Diego Garcia base.

Last year, Britain agreed to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius while retaining control of the base under a long-term lease. But Trump has repeatedly attacked the deal, portraying it as a strategic mistake.

After speaking with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, Trump publicly withdrew his support for the agreement.

“Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia,” Trump wrote. “This land should not be taken away from the UK.”

He described the deal as “an act of total weakness” and warned it could damage Britain’s standing as a U.S. ally.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)