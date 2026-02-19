Advertise
Israel’s Health Ministry Issues Warning After Measles Patient Travels On Bus Between Chareidi Cities

Israel’s Health Ministry issued a public alert Thursday night after confirming that a measles patient traveled on public transportation on Motzei Shabbos from Beitar Illit to Emanuel, raising concerns of possible exposure among passengers.

According to the ministry, the patient was on Bus Line 391, which departed Beitar Illit at 9:30 p.m. Officials stressed the highly contagious nature of the disease and urged anyone who was on the bus at the specified time to ensure they are properly vaccinated.

“Since this is a highly contagious disease, the Health Ministry requests that people who traveled on this line at the time specified above make sure they are vaccinated in accordance with Health Ministry recommendations,” the statement said.

Health authorities specifically advised pregnant women who are not fully vaccinated with two doses, immunocompromised individuals, and infants under one year old who were on the bus to contact their local health bureau to consider receiving passive measles immunization.

Vaccinations are available through health maintenance organizations, health bureaus, and Tipat Chalav clinics. The public can also contact the Health Ministry hotline (5400*) to determine whether vaccination is necessary.

The Health Ministry reiterated its call for the public to remain up to date on vaccinations, emphasizing that measles is a preventable disease through a safe and effective vaccine.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

