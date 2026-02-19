19-Year-Old From Beitar Illit Arrested On Suspicion Of Flipping Police Vehicle During Bnei Brak Riots

Police detectives from the Bnei Brak–Ramat Gan station arrested a 19-year-old resident of Beitar Illit on suspicion of involvement in overturning a police vehicle during the violent disturbances that took place in Bnei Brak earlier this week.

According to police, an extensive investigation was launched immediately after the unrest, focusing on identifying individuals seen in footage documenting the moment a police car was flipped amid clashes in the city.

As part of the probe, investigators gathered evidence and intelligence that led detectives to locate one of the suspected participants. The young suspect was taken in for questioning on suspicion of malicious damage to a vehicle, participation in an unlawful gathering, conspiracy to commit a crime, and obstructing a public roadway.

Following his interrogation, the suspect was remanded into custody and is expected to be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, where police will request an extension of his detention.

Police said that enforcement efforts will continue against anyone involved in violence or damage to public property, stating: “Israel Police will continue to act with a firm hand against any attempt to harm police vehicles and public property, and will bring those involved in riots and violence of any kind to justice.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)