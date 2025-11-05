Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ateres Shlomo Bochur Ariel Shamai Released from Military Prison During Levaya Of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin’s Mother

Ariel Shamai, a talmid of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, was released Wednesday afternoon from Military Prison 10 near Beit Lid, five days earlier than his original release date.

His arrest less than two weeks ago had sent shockwaves through yeshiva circles, as Shamai is a full-fledged ben Torah and respected talmid of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo.

Under the direction of Rav Shalom Ber and Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, a massive atzeres tefillah was held outside the prison, where thousands expressed their solidarity with Ariel and davened for his release.

Rav Sorotzkin received the news of his talmid’s release during the levayah of his revered mother, Rebbetzin Feiga Sorotzkin a”h.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

