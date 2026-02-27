🚨 Ambassador Huckabee To Embassy Staff In Israel: If You Want To Leave, Do So TODAY

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly issued a blunt directive to embassy personnel Friday morning: If you want to leave, go now.

In an email sent at 10:24 a.m. Israel time, Huckabee told non-emergency staff and family members that those wishing to depart “should do so TODAY,” according to a report by The New York Times.

The message, verified by three people who saw it, suggests that war with Iran is imminent.

The embassy’s call for authorized departures “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today,” Huckabee wrote, urging staff to move quickly. “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country.”

While the ambassador sought to temper alarm, the urgency of the language left little ambiguity about the seriousness of the moment.

“There is no need to panic,” Huckabee wrote. “But for those desiring to leave, it’s important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later.”

Authorized departures are typically issued when intelligence assessments indicate a deteriorating threat environment but stop short of a full evacuation order.

An authorized departure allows non-essential personnel and family members to leave at government expense while maintaining core diplomatic operations. It is often a precursor to more restrictive measures if conditions worsen.

