United Hatzolah Volunteer Among Missing After Iranian Missile Strikes Beit Shemesh

Search and rescue crews are continuing to work through the rubble in Beit Shemesh, racing against time to locate United Hatzalah EMT Ronit Elimelech and her mother after an Iranian missile strike devastated the area.

Ronit’s orange United Hatzalah medical bag and volunteer vest were recovered from the debris — a haunting sign that she had reached the shelter before the blast. But as of Sunday evening, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Elimelech had been visiting her parents’ home in Beit Shemesh with her three children when the red alert siren sounded. Like countless Israelis in recent days, they ran for safety, entering a nearby public bomb shelter. Moments later, a missile struck in close proximity, unleashing a powerful explosion that tore through the area.

Two of Ronit’s children were injured in the blast. Both were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where medical officials described their condition as stable-to-moderate. Ronit’s father was not injured and is currently staying with relatives.

But the fate of Ronit and her mother remains uncertain.

Emergency personnel have been combing the site, working carefully through layers of shattered concrete and twisted metal.

United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been deployed to the scene and to the hospital, providing ongoing emotional and psychological support to the family and to responders shaken by the strike.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said the organization is deeply shaken by the ordeal.

“Our hearts are with the family in Beit Shemesh and at the hospital,” Beer said. “Ronit joined United Hatzalah as a volunteer at the request of her young son, Itamar, who asked her to volunteer as a gift for his 11th birthday. I have met them personally, and our connection is very special.”

Beer added that the search will not stop.

“Our volunteers will not rest until we know their whereabouts,” he said. “I call upon everyone to join us in prayer for their safety and await good news.”

