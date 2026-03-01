Advertise
🚨 IAF CONDUTCS MASSIVE WAVE OF STRIKES: 100 Aircraft Destroy Dozens of IRGC Headquarters [VIDEO]

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin announces that the Israeli Air Force has completed a massive wave of strikes targeting Iranian military headquarters in Tehran where soldiers were gathered.

🔹 Over 100 IAF fighter jets participated
🔹 Dozens of IRGC headquarters struck
🔹 Targets included intelligence, air force & internal security units

“These are significant and powerful strikes. These headquarters operated against Israel and the entire world. Today they were destroyed along with everyone operating in them,” Defrin said.

📹 The IDF also released new footage showing additional strikes on Iranian air defense systems and ballistic missile launchers in western Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

