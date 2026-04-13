MK Rothman’s Dig At The Left: “Maybe There’s Something To Learn from Hungary”

MK Simcha Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee, responded to the election outcome in Hungary, where staunch Israel ally, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, was ousted after 16 years, by criticizing Israel’s judicial system and the left.

During the left’s pre-October 7 campaign against the government’s plan to reform Israel’s judicial system, activists constantly repeated false claims that Prime Minister Netanyahu was “destroying democracy” and often compared him to Orbán or even outright dictators, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and even Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini.

“A gang of lunatics has been screaming here in the streets for a year that the judicial reform will destroy democracy in Israel, and we’ll soon become Hungary,” Rothman wrote.

“And today we discovered that in Hungary, you can replace the ‘dictator’ in democratic elections. Orbán even called to congratulate the winner.”

“It gives hope that one day our own dictators, Yitzchak Amit and Gali Baharav-Miara, will also accept the election results.”

“See? Maybe there is something to learn from Hungary after all…”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)