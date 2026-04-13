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Outgunned And Broke: Ex-Pakistani General Says Iran Lacks Ability To Survive Military And Economic Pressure

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks with Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, left, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

President Trump’s naval blockade of Iranian ports could be the pressure needed to force Tehran into responding to U.S. peace overtures, a former senior Pakistani official said Monday following weekend negotiations that ended without a deal.

Retired Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed said he believed Iran would ultimately respond to the American proposal — whether by accepting it, rejecting it outright, or seeking modifications.

“This may prove totally wrong, but it’s my assumption that whatever option has been given to them as ‘take it or leave it,’ they will come back on it,” Saeed said.

Iran’s economic deterioration, accelerated by the war that began Feb. 28, is a key driver, Saeed argued. International sanctions had already triggered a significant currency devaluation before the conflict started, sparking deadly nationwide protests in late December and early January.

“Irrespective of their perception of victory, they know what economic hardships their people are facing. They know the level of inflation. They know how terribly their own currency is,” Saeed said.

He also pointed to Iran’s military constraints as a limiting factor. “While they would keep firing drones and missiles for a few more days, they don’t have compatible military means” to sustain a prolonged confrontation with the U.S. and Israel, he said, adding that Tehran lacks “cost-effective military options to fall back on.”

But a return to talks may not mean a swift resolution. Former State Department official Mark Kimmitt, who served as assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs under President George W. Bush, said the blockade would likely draw Iran back to the table — though not right away, and not on Washington’s terms.

“The blockade of the Strait should bring the Iranians back to the negotiation table, but not immediately,” Kimmitt said.
He also cast doubt on the prospects of a deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program. “While the Iranians might express a willingness to discuss uranium enrichment, it is highly unlikely the current Iranian leadership would ever seriously consider terminating the program,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday described the U.S. position as a “best and final offer,” raising the stakes heading into any future round of talks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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