Report: Israel Carried Out Overnight Ground Operation In Iran

Illustrative. Rappelling from an IDF helicopter. (IDF spokesperson)

The Saudi Al-Arabiya outlet reported Tuesday morning that Israel conducted a ground operation in Iran overnight involving Mossad agents and special forces.

The report, citing unnamed sources, provided no further details. Israel has not commented on the claim.

An IDF spokesperson for foreign media dismissed the report as “unlikely,” adding that sending ground troops to Iran is “impractical.”

He noted that Israel is prepared to operate against Iran for weeks.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that no options for U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran are off the table, but ground forces are not currently involved.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

