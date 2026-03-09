🚨 2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured In Iranian Cluster Bomb Attack On Central Israel

Two people were killed, and one was seriously injured at several locations in central Israel following missile launches from Iran late Monday morning.

One of the munitions from a cluster bomb hit a construction site in Yehud, killing a construction worker in his 40s. Another construction worker who was critically injured was treated at the scene and evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in serious but unstable condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At another impact site in the city of Or Yehuda, paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a man in his 30s to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in serious condition with shrapnel wounds.

The munitions scored direct hits in at least six separate areas in Yehud, Or Yehuda, Holon, and Bat Yam. One munition hit a building in Holon, causing it to collapse. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

MDA paramedic Liz Gurel said, “Immediately after the sirens, we received reports at MDA about a number of scenes in the center of the country, and we went out to search the sites. One of the scenes in the center of the country is at a construction site. This is a difficult scene, the 2 injured people were lying unconscious and suffering from severe shrapnel wounds to their bodies.”

She added that “After performing resuscitation operations, we were forced to pronounce the death of a man in his 40s, and we evacuated the second injured man in serious condition to the hospital in an intensive care unit.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)