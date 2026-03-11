LATEST INFO: New Taba Option And State Department Flight Updates For Those Exiting Israel

The following is via the incredible Chaim V’Chessed organization , who once again, has been at the forefront assisting thousands of people with vital information:

Travel out of Israel remains significantly disrupted, and observers are anticipating an even greater surge of passengers seeking to depart as yeshiva and seminary semesters draw to a close.

The limited number of flights operating out of Ben-Gurion Airport – constrained both by reduced airline schedules and government-imposed passenger caps – have not been sufficient to meet current demand. With large numbers of students expected to seek departure in the coming days, those limitations are projected to become even more acute.

Egypt Remains Key – But With Challenges

As previously reported by Chaim V’Chessed, travel through Egypt has until now been the most viable route for those seeking to exit Israel. However, the vast majority of flights have departed from Sharm el-Sheikh – a journey of several hours from the Israeli border through the Sinai Peninsula, terrain that some travelers have been hesitant to traverse.

Dramatic New Development: Flights for Students, and Others

In a significant new development, the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries, together with Eretz HaKodesh, have announced plans to operate flights from Taba Airport.

Taba Airport is located just minutes from the Eilat border crossing, making it a far more accessible and attractive option. Even individuals who have been reluctant to travel deep into the Sinai Peninsula have indicated a willingness to consider departures from Taba due to its proximity to the border.

The first of these flights is scheduled to depart on Sunday, March 16. Organizers state that if the initial flights are successful, they are prepared to add numerous additional flights in the days that follow.

The current route being offered is from Taba to Milan, with an option to continue onward to New York. Transportation is being arranged from Jerusalem to the Taba border crossing, providing a streamlined solution from Jerusalem to the airport itself.

For the many students currently seeking viable exit options, this new route appears to offer a potentially significant solution. Chaim V’Chessed has arranged that a limited number of seats will also be made available to members of the general public.

State Department Flights Continue – Officials Stress Immediate Departure Only

State Department evacuation flights continue, though they remain limited and face logistical challenges. Following consultation with State Department officials, Chaim V’Chessed is able to share the following important information:

The officials expressed strong commitment to assisting American citizens seeking to exit Israel, while acknowledging operational challenges. They shared that efforts are underway to improve efficiency and service. At the moment, charter flights will travel only to Athens, Greece, and passengers will need to make their own way home from there.

Officials emphasized that these flights are intended only for individuals who are ready, willing, and able to depart Israel immediately. Many people have submitted the Crisis Intake Form despite only wishing to travel in the coming days or weeks. When such applicants are contacted and indicate they are not prepared to leave immediately, they may be removed from the lists. These additional names can slow processing and delay urgent assistance. The State Department therefore requests that only passengers ready to depart immediately complete the Crisis Intake Form.

Additionally, it is crucial to include information for all immediate family members on the same form. Officials also request that travelers who filled out the form but have already found alternate plans should notify the State Department, via the instructions provided in the email which they received upon registration, so that others in need of assistance will be helped.

Chaim V’Chessed expresses gratitude to State Department officials for their assistance. We remain in ongoing contact and will share updates as further information becomes available.

Chaim V'Chessed will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.