TRUMP TALKS TO MEDIA: “We’ve Hit Iran Harder Than Almost Any Country In History — And We’re Not Finished Yet” [SEE VIDEOS]

Reporter: Are you willing to withdraw the US from Iran even if they have not turned over and allowed the US to seize their remaining (uranium)
TRUMP: I’m not gonna answer that. But we have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit. And we’re not finished yet.
Reporter: Can you declare victory in this war if the supreme leader remains the ayatollah’s son?
Trump: I don’t want to comment on that.
Trump on Iran: We’re doing something that nobody ever thought was possible to do. Our military is the best; it’s the most powerful in the world, and they’re hitting them very hard. This is 47 years of abuse and killing lots of people.
Reporter: Are you talking to the CEOs of various oil companies, encouraging them to use the strait of hormuz?
Trump: I think they should. I think they should. We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night.
Trump: We love Lebanon. We love the people of Lebanon… Hezbollah has been a disaster for many years.
Trump on Spain: They’re not cooperating at all. They’ve been very bad. We may cut off trade with Spain.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)