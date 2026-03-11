Advertise
TRUMP TALKS TO MEDIA: “We’ve Hit Iran Harder Than Almost Any Country In History — And We’re Not Finished Yet” [SEE VIDEOS]

Reporter: Are you willing to withdraw the US from Iran even if they have not turned over and allowed the US to seize their remaining (uranium)

TRUMP: I’m not gonna answer that. But we have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit. And we’re not finished yet.

Reporter: Can you declare victory in this war if the supreme leader remains the ayatollah’s son?

Trump: I don’t want to comment on that.

Trump on Iran: We’re doing something that nobody ever thought was possible to do. Our military is the best; it’s the most powerful in the world, and they’re hitting them very hard. This is 47 years of abuse and killing lots of people.

Reporter: Are you talking to the CEOs of various oil companies, encouraging them to use the strait of hormuz? 

Trump: I think they should. I think they should. We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night.

Trump: We love Lebanon. We love the people of Lebanon… Hezbollah has been a disaster for many years.

Trump on Spain: They’re not cooperating at all. They’ve been very bad. We may cut off trade with Spain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

