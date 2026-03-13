6 U.S. Service Members Killed In KC-135 Refueling Aircraft Crash In Western Iraq

Six U.S. service members were killed after a U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, U.S. Central Command confirmed Friday.

In a statement, CENTCOM said, “All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury.”

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, but early indications show the aircraft was not brought down by hostile action.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” CENTCOM added.

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The identities of the six service members have not yet been released.

“The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” the statement said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth earlier honored those killed in the crash, describing the fallen troops as “American heroes.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)