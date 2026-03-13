HEGSETH: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Wounded And Likely Disfigured’

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was “wounded and likely disfigured” during the opening strikes of the U.S.–Israeli military campaign against Iran two weeks ago.

According to Hegseth, Mojtaba Khamenei was targeted in the same wave of strikes that killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, at the start of the conflict.

Speaking about a written message attributed to Khamenei that was recently released by Iranian media, Hegseth questioned why no video or audio of the leader has been made public.

“Why a written statement?” Hegseth asked. “I think you know why.”

He also taunted Iran’s leadership, adding, “Who’s in charge?”

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Hegseth emphasized that U.S. military operations against Iranian targets are continuing. “No quarter, no mercy for our enemies,” he said.

President Donald Trump also addressed the reports during an interview on “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” saying he believes the Iranian leader is still alive but may have been seriously injured.

“I think he probably is. I think he’s damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, yeah,” Trump said.

Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly wounded during the opening days of the war but has not appeared publicly since being named Iran’s new supreme leader.

Questions about his condition intensified after Iranian state media broadcast what was described as his first message on Thursday. Instead of appearing on camera, the message was read by a female news anchor, prompting speculation about why the leader himself was not seen or heard.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)