TRUMP: US Not Currently Focused On Seizing Iran’s Enriched Uranium

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is currently focused on destroying Iran’s missile and drone capabilities rather than attempting to seize the country’s enriched uranium stockpile, though he suggested that could change in the future.

Speaking on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Trump was asked whether the U.S. was considering an operation to take control of Iran’s enriched uranium.

“No, not at all. And we’re not focused on that, but at some point we might be,” Trump said. “Right now we’re focused on knocking the hell out of their missiles and their drones.”

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Trump’s remarks come after U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed new details about early discussions during recent U.S.–Iran nuclear negotiations.

During an interview on “Hannity” earlier this week, Witkoff said Iranian negotiators told U.S. officials they possessed roughly 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to about 60 percent purity.

According to Witkoff, that material could potentially be further enriched to weapons-grade levels within about a week to 10 days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)