Trump Calls on World Powers to Send Warships as Iran Effectively Shuts Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Saturday called on countries around the world to deploy warships to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Iran’s escalating attacks on vessels could choke off one of the most critical energy corridors on the planet.

In a series of blunt posts on Truth Social, Trump urged nations that depend on the narrow waterway for oil and gas supplies to take direct military action alongside the United States.

“The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!” Trump wrote.

He predicted that multiple countries would soon send naval forces to the region to ensure the passage remains open.

“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, is one of the most strategically vital shipping lanes in the world.

Roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows through the strait each day. With tensions exploding amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, Tehran has begun attacking vessels and threatening broader maritime disruption.

Trump warned that the United States would respond aggressively to any Iranian attempt to shut the corridor.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water,” he wrote.

Trump specifically named China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain as countries he hopes will send naval forces to protect shipping.

So far, none of those governments have confirmed such deployments.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to say whether China would send ships, instead calling for a ceasefire and stressing that all parties must ensure “stable and unimpeded energy supply.”

Britain also stopped short of confirming a naval deployment.

A spokesperson for the U.K. Ministry of Defence said London is “currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region.”

Despite the uncertainty, several nations have already begun moving military assets into nearby waters.

The French Navy is deploying roughly a dozen warships — including its aircraft carrier strike group — across the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and potentially the Strait of Hormuz to support allied security operations.

France has also been consulting with European, Asian, and Gulf Arab governments about organizing naval escorts for commercial tankers traveling through the strait.

Meanwhile, Britain has been evaluating additional deployments to the Gulf after Iran increased attacks on vessels.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)