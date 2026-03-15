Report: Israel Receives Munitions Shipment For Continued Strikes In Iran

Amid reports of shortages in interceptor stockpiles for ballistic missile defense systems, an airlift of munitions has landed in Israel, enabling continued strikes on Iran, Kan News reported on Sunday morning.

The shipment was delivered after Israel dropped over 11,000 munitions on Iranian targets since the beginning of the war.

While the Iron Dome system is designed to counter short-range threats, the interceptors now in short supply are part of Israel’s primary and most effective defense against long-range attacks, especially ballistic missiles. Currently, Israel is also using fighter jets to carry out interceptions, but these are considered only a supplementary solution to the dedicated missile defense systems.

The update comes after a report by the SEMAFOR news outlet, known for its anti-Israel stance, claiming that Israel notified the US of a “critical shortage of ballistic‑missile interceptors.”

The report cited official U.S. sources.

One U.S. official said Washington had been aware of the issue “for months,” adding, “It’s something we expected and anticipated.” The official stressed that the United States itself is not facing a similar shortage: “We have all that we need to protect our bases, our personnel in the region, and our interests.”

According to the report, Israel is “coming up with solutions” to manage the shortfall.

Israeli sources emphasized that the joint nature of the campaign against Iran greatly improves the ability to address stockpile challenges, noting that Israel’s cooperation with the US allows for replenishment during the war, even if it lasts longer than initially expected.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)