“The Number Is Staggering:” Mossad Hunts Iranian Cells Targeting Jewish Kehillos Worldwide

Senior Israeli officials warned on Motzei Shabbos that Tehran is intensifying efforts to carry out terrorist attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world amid Operation Roaring Lion, Ynet reported.

According to the officials, the Iranian regime views overseas terrorism as a central component of its confrontation with Israel.

Speaking after several attacks on Jewish institutions and shuls in the US and Europe last week, the officials said, “The Iranians want to harm Jewish communities and Israelis worldwide. In their view, carrying out attacks abroad is an inseparable part of the war against Israel. The Mossad is deployed all over the world—not only in Iran—pursuing terror cells and thwarting attacks. The number of attempted Iranian attacks is staggering, and so is our operational reach.”

Officials added that they are seeing a clear rise in attempted attacks across multiple regions: “It’s increasing in many places—South America, North America, the Far East, Europe, Africa, and other locations,” they said.

Since the start of the war, global antisemitic incidents have risen by 20 percent. According to the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), 137 antisemitic incidents were recorded worldwide in the past week alone, including violent assaults, threats, vandalism, and incitement against Jews and Jewish institutions. Many of the perpetrators were motivated by support for the Iranian regime, conspiracy theories, or hatred of Jews and Israel.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a travel warning last week, citing concerns over Iranian attempts to target Israeli and Jewish sites abroad. The NSC urged Israelis overseas to maintain heightened vigilance and follow safety guidelines.

In its statement, the NSC noted, “Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, there has been a surge in motivation and an increase in terror activity by Iranian security bodies to carry out hostile activity and threats against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide. Iran is also conducting attack efforts in the region and around its borders, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan. There is growing concern about attacks on Israeli targets, with emphasis on these arenas.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)