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IRAN CRACKDOWN: 20 Arrested For Allegedly Sending Military Intelligence To Israel

Iranian authorities announced the arrest of 20 individuals in the country’s northwestern West Azerbaijan province who are accused of cooperating with Israel by allegedly providing sensitive information about military and security assets.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the province’s prosecutor’s office said the suspects were detained for allegedly sending location details of Iranian military and security sites to Israel.

Iranian officials did not release additional details about the suspects or the alleged intelligence they are accused of providing.

Iran frequently announces arrests of individuals accused of spying for Israel, often without publicly presenting evidence to support the allegations.

The arrests come as Israel continues an intensified phase of military operations against Iran. According to reports last week, Israeli forces have targeted several security checkpoints and other sites based on information reportedly provided by informants operating inside Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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