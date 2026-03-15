PAIN AT THE PUMP: Gas Prices Surge Nearly 24% Since Iran War Began

Average gas prices across the United States have surged to $3.70 per gallon, marking an increase of nearly 24 percent since the war with Iran began on February 28, according to new data released by AAA.

The sharp spike comes as global oil prices continue climbing amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude closed Friday at $103.14 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil finished the day at $98.71 per barrel.

Energy markets have been rattled largely by disruptions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints. Roughly 20 percent of the world’s crude oil flows through the narrow waterway.

Since the start of the war, the passage has effectively been closed, halting or severely limiting oil tanker traffic from the region and disrupting global oil shipments from several of the Middle East’s largest energy producers.

The surge in fuel prices is beginning to ripple through the broader U.S. economy.

Higher energy costs are pushing up shipping expenses, which could lead to rising grocery prices. Fertilizer costs are also increasing, raising concerns about further inflation in food prices.

Air travel has also been impacted, with airline ticket prices climbing as carriers face higher jet fuel costs.

The rising gas prices pose a political challenge as well. Just months ago, fuel prices had fallen below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021, a milestone President Donald Trump had pointed to as evidence of improving economic conditions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)