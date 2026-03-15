OPERATION CONTINUES: Israel Says Iran Campaign Will Last At Least Three More Weeks

Israel’s military campaign against Iran is expected to continue for at least three more weeks, with thousands of targets still remaining, according to a senior Israel Defense Forces spokesperson.

Speaking to CNN, IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said the military has extensive plans for continued operations inside Iran as the war enters its next phase.

“We have thousands of targets ahead,” Defrin said. “We are ready, in coordination with our U.S. allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that.”

According to the IDF, since the start of the campaign on February 28, the Israeli Air Force has carried out roughly 400 waves of airstrikes across western and central Iran.

The strikes have focused on dismantling key infrastructure and targeting operatives connected to Iran’s fire, defense, and weapons production units.

Israeli officials say that combined U.S. and Israeli operations have already struck thousands of targets since the war began.

Defrin emphasized that the IDF is not operating according to a fixed timetable but rather based on achieving its strategic objectives.

“We are not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals,” he said, adding that the central objective is to “weaken the Iranian regime severely.”

The widening war has also drawn Hezbollah into the conflict.

According to Defrin, Hezbollah stayed out of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last summer because it believed the campaign would remain limited.

“In June, they understood that it’s a limited campaign in Iran, so they didn’t attack. Now that it’s all out, they join in,” Defrin said.

Israeli officials also indicated that military operations in Lebanon could continue even after the fighting with Iran ends.

The IDF is reportedly deploying additional troops to Israel’s northern border as it works to push Hezbollah forces further away from Israeli territory and potentially seize strategic areas near the frontier.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)