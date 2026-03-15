NUCLEAR SHOWDOWN: U.S. Says Forces Ready To Seize Iran’s Enriched Uranium If Trump Orders

The United States has specialized military forces capable of seizing Iran’s enriched uranium if President Donald Trump decides to order such an operation, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Sunday.

Speaking during an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Waltz said the president continues to keep all options on the table as the war with Iran continues and concerns grow over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Waltz, a former special operations officer, said the U.S. military maintains units specifically trained to secure and handle weapons of mass destruction anywhere in the world if necessary.

“I can tell you, as a former special operator, we have forces that are dedicated to handling WMD all over the world, should we have to seize it from a rogue nation or otherwise,” Waltz said.

He emphasized, however, that any potential operation would not resemble the large-scale U.S. ground invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“But what I can tell you, I’m confident, is that this isn’t going to be another 2003 Iraq,” Waltz said. “There are not going to be hundreds of thousands of troops occupying urban areas somewhere. You know, certainly not Tehran.”

Waltz added that Trump has a wide range of possible responses available as Washington continues to confront Iran’s leadership and nuclear ambitions.

“Trump has all kinds of options,” Waltz said, ranging from diplomatic solutions to potential operations aimed at seizing Iran’s enriched uranium.

He reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a central objective for the president.

“At the end of the day, he’s made it clear that Iran can never have a nuke,” Waltz said. “And I just want to reemphasize, President Trump has been clear on that point for many years in his 2016 campaign, his 2020 campaign, his 2024 campaign.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)