Woman Lightly Injured After Iranian Cluster Bomb Causes Extensive Damage In Central Israel

An Iranian cluster bomb hit central Israel on Monday morning, with the munitions scattering and hitting multiple locations, including Rishon L’Tzion, Lod, and Shoham.

A home in Rishon L’Tzion sustained a direct hit, causing massive damage. A woman in her 30s was lightly injured and was evacuated to Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.

Emergency rescue responders said that she was inside the safe room when the missile hit.

“We arrived at a scene of destruction, smoke, and shattered glass,” MDA emergency medic Sheldon Levin said. “During extensive searches, we found a woman who had been inside the safe room with her dog when the missile struck. She was suffering from shock and only light injuries.”

“I don’t want to imagine what would have happened if she hadn’t been in the safe room,” he added.

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(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)