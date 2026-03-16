EU Weighs Naval Missions To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

The European Union is weighing two types of naval missions to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that’s why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard from the European side,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief.

She made the announcement ahead of a gathering of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

Rising prices for energy and fertilizers have brought the war in Iran to the top of their agenda, she said.

Kallas said the EU could expand its Aspides naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea up into the Persian Gulf or form a “coalition of the willing” with member nations contributing military capacity on an ad hoc basis.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry declined to say whether Beijing had received a request from U.S. President Donald Trump to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are in communication with all parties on the current situation and are committed to promoting the easing and cooling down of the situation,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing.

Trump said in an interview with The Financial Times that the U.S. would like an answer from China before his planned trip to Beijing in about two weeks, and that “we may delay.”

(AP & YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)