IDF Launches Targeted Ground Operation In Southern Lebanon

IDF troops have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

The operation began two days ago, when the troops entered deeper into southern Lebanon under the cover of heavy artillery and air support to prepare the area and destroy terror infrastructure. During the operation, the soldiers encountered Hezbollah terrorists and eliminated two of them.

The forces advanced about seven to nine kilometers (four to five and a half miles) into a “defensive area.”

“Forces of the IDF’s 91st Division have begun targeted ground operations in recent days against key targets in southern Lebanon in order to expand the forward defensive zone,” the statement said.

“The operation is part of the broader effort to establish a forward defense posture, which includes destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists operating in the area, with the aim of removing threats and creating an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.”

“Before the forces entered the area, the Air Force and artillery units carried out extensive strikes on numerous terrorist targets to neutralize threats.”

“At the same time, the division’s forces continue their mission of defending communities in the Galil, alongside the IDF’s 146th Division.”

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(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)