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IDF: “War In Lebanon Expected To Continue Until Shavuos”

Illustrative. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz holds a situational assessment. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)

A senior officer in the IDF’s Northern Command said that the war in Lebanon could continue until Shavuos (late May), with the goal of taking advantage of the war with Iran to deliver a major blow to Hezbollah, Ynet reported.

Speaking with reserve soldiers at the Lebanese border, the officer said, “We expect the war with Hezbollah to continue until Shavuos. We have one mission—to defend the yishuvim of the north and Israel’s border. We’ll remain here as long as necessary. Our mission is ongoing and is not limited to any timeframe.”

Kan News reported on Sunday evening that in the coming days, the IDF is expected to submit a request to raise the maximum reserve mobilization quota to 450,000 soldiers.

According to the report, the request is intended to grant the military greater operational flexibility ahead of an extensive ground operation in Lebanon and in preparation for a prolonged deployment in enemy territory. The increase would add about 190,000 troops to the current quota approved in January.

The Israeli government is seeking a substantial expansion of the security buffer zone in southern Lebanon in order to push anti‑tank fire and infiltration threats farther away from Israeli communities along the northern border. The plan is also currently being discussed with the US administration.

Alongside the military preparations, Israel’s political leadership is taking a tougher stance toward the Lebanese government. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed the IDF to compile a list of infrastructure targets and civilian sites used by Hezbollah, with the aim of making clear to Beirut that it will be held accountable for any terror activities originating from its territory.

The IDF began a limited but targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon in recent days in order to expand the buffer zone.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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