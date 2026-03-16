HIGH-TECH TARGET: IDF Destroys Iranian Anti-Satellite Development Site

The IDF said Monday it struck and destroyed a compound in central Tehran linked to Iran’s military space program and efforts to develop anti-satellite weapons.

According to the military, the Israeli Air Force carried out the strike using precise intelligence, targeting a facility involved in developing capabilities to attack satellites — a threat to Israeli and other international space assets.

The compound was also connected to military space projects including development of the Chamran-1 satellite, built by Iran’s Defense Ministry electronics industries and launched in September 2024 by the IRGC.

The strike follows another Israeli attack last week on a separate space-related research facility belonging to the Iranian Space Organization in Tehran.

Israel says Iran has invested heavily in space warfare capabilities as part of its broader military expansion.

The IDF said it will continue operating to protect Israeli capabilities “on the ground, in the air, at sea and in space.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)