DIRECT HIT: Hezbollah Rocket Slams Into Nahariya Home, Six Injured [DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]

Six people were injured after a Hezbollah rocket struck a home in Nahariya on Monday, authorities said.

Magen David Adom treated six victims — two adults and four minors — who suffered smoke inhalation. All are listed in good condition.

The rocket impact also sparked a large fire at the home, which firefighters later brought under control.

The IDF confirmed the damage was caused by a rocket fired from Lebanon, not a failed interceptor as initially believed.

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Nahariya Mayor provides an update from the scene. At the same time, reports in Israel say the IDF is investigating whether the impact was caused by a failed Iron Dome interceptor.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)