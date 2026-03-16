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DIRECT HIT: Hezbollah Rocket Slams Into Nahariya Home, Six Injured [DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]

Six people were injured after a Hezbollah rocket struck a home in Nahariya on Monday, authorities said.

Magen David Adom treated six victims — two adults and four minors — who suffered smoke inhalation. All are listed in good condition.

The rocket impact also sparked a large fire at the home, which firefighters later brought under control.

The IDF confirmed the damage was caused by a rocket fired from Lebanon, not a failed interceptor as initially believed.

Nahariya Mayor provides an update from the scene. At the same time, reports in Israel say the IDF is investigating whether the impact was caused by a failed Iron Dome interceptor.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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