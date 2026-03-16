🚨 HIDDEN LEADER: Reports Claim Khamenei Secretly Evacuated To Russia After Strike

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was secretly evacuated to Moscow for medical treatment after being wounded during the first day of the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, according to a senior source cited by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida.

The report says Khamenei was injured on Feb. 28, the opening day of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, and required hospitalization and ongoing medical care. He has not appeared in public since the fighting began.

Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, confirmed to The Guardian that Khamenei was injured in the same strike that reportedly killed his father, longtime Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

According to the report, Khamenei was flown to Moscow where he underwent surgery and is now being treated at a secure medical facility located within one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presidential residences.

U.S. officials have also raised questions about Khamenei’s condition. President Donald Trump recently said he believes the Iranian leader was “damaged,” adding that he was “probably alive in some form.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American intelligence assesses that Khamenei is “wounded and likely disfigured.”

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