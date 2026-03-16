DIRECT DAMAGE: Iranian Missile Debris Damages Boyanor Beis Medrash In Yerushalayim [VIDEOS]

Air raid sirens sounded Monday across the Yerushalayim area, the Shomron, Shfela, Ashdod region, Lachish, and the Dead Sea area after missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel.

Some of the missiles were intercepted, but debris from the interceptions caused damage in several locations.

Missile fragments were reported in Beit Shemesh and Yerushalayim. In one incident, a hole was torn in the roof of the main Boyanor Baeis HaMedrash in Yerushalayim. Bichasdei Hashem, the Bais Medrash was vacant at the time. Vehicles were also damaged in Beit Shemesh and Yerushalayim.

According to the Yerushalayim Municipality, several impact sites from interception debris were located in the city. About three people with light injuries were taken to hospitals for treatment.

In eastern Yerushalayim, a large piece of interception debris struck the roof of a building, causing significant structural damage. Emergency and rescue teams, along with security forces, Home Front Command and municipal crews, sealed off the area due to concerns about possible collapse.

MDA also reported a separate incident near Kiryat Gat, where a 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident during the sirens after getting off a bus and being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Soroka Medical Center with severe multi-system injuries while sedated and on a ventilator.

In another case in the Yerushalayim area, a 42-year-old man was lightly injured after touching a missile fragment and suffering burns to his hand. He was transported by MDA to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

Authorities are urging residents to stay away from the impact sites, avoid gathering near debris, and allow emergency crews to work safely.

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