Couple Killed By Iranian Cluster Missile In Ramat Gan; Four Injured, Including One In Bnei Brak

A couple in their 70s was killed late Tuesday night after Iran launched two missiles with cluster warheads at Israel. One missile was intercepted, but the other missile hit central Israel, leading to multiple impact sites, including a building in Ramat Gan that was heavily damaged.

The couple was identified on Wednesday as Yaron and Ilana Moshe, H’yd, both about 70. Their apartment on the fourth floor of the building suffered massive damage, but their safe room remained intact. Tragically, they didn’t make it to the safe room in time, as Yaron, H’yd, used a walker and was unable to walk quickly.

However, a neighbor, Chen Amir, told Ynet that the missile hit only a minute after the siren sounded. He and his wife had just entered their safe room when they heard a powerful explosion.

“When I opened the door two minutes after that, thick smoke and the smell of burning filled the air, and I could barely see,” Amir said. “My home was damaged, but the couple’s apartment was hit much harder, with a hole ripped through the middle of the living room. They had a safe room, but didn’t make it there in time. We were in the safe room, and that’s what saved us.”

The missile tore a hole in the ceiling of the house and destroyed the living room. Heartrending videos of the scene show Yaron’s walker lying on the floor, near the area of impact.

MDA paramedics Inbar Green and Naftali Halberstadt, who arrived at the scene in Ramat Gan, said: “We saw smoke rising from a building with extensive destruction and shattered glass. Among the rubble, we found two victims unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, with severe injuries. They showed no signs of life, and we had no choice but to pronounce them dead at the scene.”

Four people were lightly wounded at other impact sites, including one in Bnei Brak and three in Kafr Qassem. Impact sites were also reported in Petach Tikvah, where a fire broke out in a building, Rosh HaAyin, and Tel Aviv, where the Savidor Central railway station was heavily damaged by missile shrapnel. Train service was suspended due to damage to the station’s platforms.

The Bnei Brak municipality reported that several missile fragments fell in multiple locations across the city. One fragment fell in the city center, injuring one person; two others fell in the business district—one at a construction site and another causing minor damage to a building. An additional fragment fell in a parking area, causing damage to vehicles but no injuries.

At one of the impact sites, several buildings lost electricity as a result of the strike. One person was evacuated in light condition to the hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)