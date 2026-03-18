TRAGEDY IN EGYPT: Chareidi Man Killed In Crash Near Sharm El-Sheikh, At Least One Other Injured

An approximately 30-year-old Chareidi man was tragically killed in a car accident in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Sources tell YWN that a group of Chareidim traveling via Egypt on their way to Uman were involved in the crash. Several others were injured, including two who were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are not yet fully known.

The group had been heading to the airport in Sharm el-Sheikh following the closure of Ben Gurion Airport when the accident occurred.

ZAKA’s International Division confirmed the fatality and said teams are working on the ground to handle the situation. Baruch Nidam, Director of ZAKA’s International Division, stated: “Immediately upon receiving the report, I traveled to the scene in order to handle the incident as quickly as possible. We are now working together with the Foreign Ministry to transfer the Niftar and the injured to the State of Israel.”

Israeli officials, along with ZAKA, are coordinating with Egyptian authorities to ensure proper handling of the niftar and to arrange for the transfer to Israel for kevurah as soon as possible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)