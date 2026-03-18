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IDF: Fighter Jets Have Struck 200+ Targets Across Iran in Past 24 Hours, Including IRGC Headquarters

Israeli Air Force fighter jets en route to strike targets in Iran. Credit: IDF.

In one of the most intense bombardments of the war so far, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out sweeping strikes across Iran over the past 24 hours, hitting more than 200 targets, the IDF announced Wednesday.

The strikes focused on key military infrastructure, including ballistic missile launch sites, drone facilities, air defense systems, and weapons production centers. According to the IDF, the goal was to reduce Iran’s ability to attack Israel and to expand Israeli control of the skies.

Additionally, Israeli forces struck deep inside Tehran, targeting major regime command centers, including facilities tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“It is part of a phase aimed at further deepening the damage to the core systems… of the Iranian terror regime,” the IDF said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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