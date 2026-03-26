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Report: Houthis Preparing for War, Considering Seizing Strategic Strait

Illustrative. Iranian-backed Houthis in training for the conquest of Dimona and the Negev. (Photo: Houthis)

Houthi rebels in Yemen are preparing to join the fighting alongside Iran and may attempt to take control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim News Agency, the move would likely be carried out in response to a potential U.S. military strike on Iranian targets, such as Kharg Island or the Strait of Hormuz.

A Houthi leader told Reuters that the terror group is ready to carry out attacks at sea in solidarity with Iran.

A source cited in the Tasnim report said the Houthis see themselves as part of the “Axis of Resistance” and are prepared to play a central role in any escalation. The group has already demonstrated maritime capabilities, particularly through operations in the Red Sea, and believes that opening another front would undermine its adversaries.

At the same time, the Houthis are reportedly facing internal challenges. Sources within the group acknowledge that their weapons stockpiles have been reduced and that the current conflict is making it harder to smuggle additional arms. However, they are still believed to possess a significant number of drones.

Meanwhile, the United States has reportedly sent warning messages to the Houthis through intermediaries in an effort to keep them out of the conflict. Houthi leadership has also allegedly been warned that they are under surveillance and should avoid public appearances due to fears of targeted strikes by Israel or the U.S.

These developments raise concerns about a broader escalation of the conflict—this time extending into the maritime arena, with potentially serious consequences for global trade routes.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a narrow but strategically critical waterway located between Yemen to the northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea to the southwest. Connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, it serves as a key gateway to the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. A significant portion of global trade passes through Bab el-Mandeb, including oil and gas shipments from the Gulf, as well as goods traveling between Asia and Europe.

Because of its narrow width—just 20 to 30 kilometers at its tightest point—the strait is highly vulnerable to disruption by small vessels, missiles, drones, or naval mines, giving even relatively small forces the ability to threaten global shipping.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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