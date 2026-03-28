HY’D: Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Katz Of New Haven Connecticut Killed In Lebanon

Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak HaCohen Katz HY”D, 22, of New Haven, Connecticut, a fighter in the IDF Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, was killed in battle in southern Lebanon.

In the same incident in which Sgt. Katz HY”D fell, three additional IDF soldiers were moderately wounded. The injured troops were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

Sgt. Katz HY”D, a Lubavitcher Chosid, was described by his father, Mendy Katz, in a heartbreaking message: “With unspeakable tragedy I regret to inform you that my 22 year old son Moshe Yitzchak a*h a sergeant in the idf, fell in battle in Lebanon.”

He added, “My oldest son with a zest for life and jokes… My heart is shattered and the wound is real. May he be a malitz yosher for only good things.”

The levaya is expected to take place in Eretz Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)