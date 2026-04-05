WRECKAGE REVEALED: Iranian Media Shows Burned Aircraft Debris After US Rescue Mission [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Iranian state media has released images and video showing what appears to be the smoldering wreckage of multiple aircraft in southern Iran following the dramatic U.S. rescue operation of a downed crew member.

The footage shows a wide debris field with burned aircraft parts still smoking, including what appear to be engine components. The exact type and ownership of the aircraft remain unclear.

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Analysts were able to geolocate the images to southern Iran, roughly 31 miles from the city of Esfahan, based on identifiable mountain ranges in the background.

Iranian officials claimed their forces shot down the aircraft and said U.S. forces used a nearby abandoned airstrip to carry out the rescue mission. Satellite imagery analysis has confirmed the presence of a small airstrip in the area.

The release of the footage comes as more details emerge about the high-risk U.S. operation deep inside Iranian territory.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)