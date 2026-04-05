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DIGITAL BLACKOUT: Iran Endures Longest Nationwide Internet Shutdown On Record

Iran is now experiencing the longest nationwide internet blackout ever recorded, according to internet watchdog NetBlocks.

The shutdown has entered its 37th consecutive day — totaling 864 hours — surpassing all previous global incidents in scale and severity.

NetBlocks noted that unlike countries such as North Korea, Iran had previously been fully connected before effectively cutting itself off and reverting to a controlled national network.

The near-total blackout began after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and follows another prolonged shutdown earlier this year during widespread anti-regime protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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