PEAS IN A POD: Much of Iran’s Ballistic Missile Arsenal Comes From North Korea, Analysts Say

When Iran recently launched ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, it wasn’t just firing at a remote American military outpost in the middle of the Indian Ocean. It was, in a meaningful sense, field-testing North Korean hardware.

That’s the picture emerging from weapons analysts who have spent years tracking the deepening military partnership between Tehran and Pyongyang — a relationship that has quietly shaped the backbone of Iran’s ballistic missile inventory for decades.

The missile aimed at Diego Garcia was a Musudan, according to Bruce Bechtol, who co-authored Rogue Allies: The Strategic Partnership Between Iran and North Korea. Iran purchased 19 of them directly from North Korea and took delivery in 2005. “This is no ‘secret weapon,'” Bechtol told Fox News Digital — just a two-decade-old procurement that finally made headlines when one of those missiles crossed 4,000 kilometers of ocean toward a joint US-UK base.

The attack itself was only partially successful, by the most charitable definition. One missile failed mid-flight. A US warship fired an intercept at the other. Whether that intercept landed is still unclear, but neither missile struck the base. What was clear was the range — roughly double the 2,000-kilometer ceiling Iran’s own foreign minister publicly claimed his country’s missiles could reach just last month.

The North Korean thread runs deeper than a single purchase. Iran’s short-range missiles targeting American assets in neighboring Gulf states rely on the QIAM system, built with North Korean technical assistance. The Shahab-3, which Iran markets as a domestic development, is, in Bechtol’s description, nearly an identical copy of North Korea’s No Dong. Pyongyang transferred around 150 No Dong systems to Iran in the late 1990s, and then, apparently encouraged by Iranian satisfaction with the product, helped build a No Dong production facility on Iranian soil. The Emad and Ghadr systems — both deployed against Israel and Gulf targets — rolled out of that same facility.

Bechtol’s summary of the arrangement is blunt: North Korea builds, Iran buys, and the currency is cash and oil.

What Iran has now is a layered arsenal anchored in short- and medium-range systems stretching up to 3,000 kilometers, according to Israel’s Alma Research and Education Center. What it is apparently working toward is something longer. The center assessed at the outset of the current conflict that Iran’s long-range ballistic missile program was in advanced stages of development — a program that, if the pattern holds, likely has a Pyongyang return address somewhere in its supply chain.

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