NYPD: 55% Of NYC Hate Crimes In First Quarter Of 2026 Targeted Jews, Despite Constituting Just 10% Of Population

New York City’s Jewish community bore the brunt of the city’s bias-motivated crime in the opening months of 2026, accounting for a disproportionate share of offenses in a quarter that saw hate crimes climb across the board, according to data released by the police department this weekend.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch laid out the numbers: 78 of the 143 hate crimes confirmed in the first quarter were directed at Jewish residents — 55 percent of hate crimes, for a community that makes up one in ten New Yorkers. Citywide, confirmed hate crimes were up nearly 12% year over year.

The release of those figures also marked a significant shift in how the city counts bias crimes. The NYPD is now publishing two separate tallies — one for incidents flagged by patrol officers as potential hate crimes, and a second, smaller number for those that survive scrutiny. When the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force reviews a flagged incident alongside the NYPD Legal Bureau and concludes it satisfies New York State’s legal definition, it earns the “confirmed” designation. Everything else stays in the reported column.

The practical gap between the two figures is real. In March, officers flagged 42 anti-Jewish incidents. Thirty-two made the cut. That confirmed total was actually lower than the 36 recorded in March of last year — a rare piece of encouraging data buried inside an otherwise troubling quarter.

The hate crime picture contrasts sharply with broader public safety trends, which Tisch described in notably upbeat terms. Serious crime across the five boroughs fell more than 5%, burglaries hit their second-lowest point since the city began keeping records, and the first quarter logged fewer murders and shootings than any comparable period in the department’s history.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, three months into his tenure, was direct about what he believes the data shows. “The numbers tell a clear, indisputable story,” he said. “Our approach to public safety is working.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)