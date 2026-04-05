🚨 DIRECT HIT IN HAIFA: Building Collapses After Iranian Missile Strike, Multiple Injured, Searches For Trapped Victims

A direct Iranian ballistic missile strike slammed into a residential building in Haifa, causing massive destruction and triggering urgent rescue operations for additional victims may be trapped beneath the rubble.
Emergency responders say the impact caused a partial collapse of the building, with heavy damage reported throughout the structure. Dramatic scenes from the area show sections of the building destroyed as rescue teams comb through debris in a race against time.
Magen David Adom reported that at least four people were injured in the strike. Among them is an 82-year-old man listed in serious condition after being struck by a heavy object. Three others sustained light injuries from shrapnel and blast effects, and a lightly injured infant was also treated at the scene.
Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that “firefighters, together with the Home Front Command, are focusing on the search for three unaccounted-for people,” believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed sections of the building.
A fire and rescue official at the scene said the missing include two elderly individuals and a child.
In addition, MDA teams provided care to four individuals suffering from shock.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)