RACE AGAINST TIME: 2 Bodies Recovered From Rubble R”L, Search Ongoing For 2 More

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two victims from beneath the rubble at the site of the Iranian ballistic missile strike in Haifa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, R”L.

The Fire and Rescue Service said that after hours of intense operations together with the Home Front Command, forces “rescued two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life.”

Two additional victims are still believed to be trapped under the debris, with large rescue forces continuing urgent searches.

The devastating missile strike reduced a multi-story residential building to rubble, creating one of the most severe destruction scenes in the area since the war began.

Fire and Rescue commander Kobi Mizrahi described the situation as unprecedented for his district, citing the scale of destruction and the complexity of the rescue effort.

“From the standpoint of this war, this is the most severe scene in our district until now, including the scope of the destruction, the complexity, and the casualties,” Mizrahi said.

Massive rescue teams—including firefighters, police, IDF Home Front Command forces, and Magen David Adom—remain on scene, working nonstop in a race against time to locate the remaining victims.

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper confirmed the missile made a direct impact on the building, describing the operation as highly complex.

“This scene is a complex one. This complex scene requires advanced rescue operations… We intend to act with determination, professionalism, and thoroughness until the trapped are found,” he said.

The search continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)