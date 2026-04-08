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Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport Resumes Full Operations

Ben Gurion Airport during the war. (Photo: Israel’s Airports Authority)

Israel’s Transportation Ministry on Wednesday evening announced the resumption of full operations at Ben Gurion Airport beginning at midnight.

The announcement follows the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued an official notice regarding the resumption of full operations at Ben Gurion to leading global regulators, including the FAA and EASA, as well as to international airlines.

Operations will resume at Ramon Airport near Eilat on Sunday.

The resumption of flights from Haifa Airport will only be evaluated toward the end of the week, subject to updated security assessments.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Motzei Yom Tov in Israel)

One Response

  1. G-d Bless President Donald Trump שליט”א & I’m so excited that shall be able to spend יום-העצמאות in 🇮🇱 exactly where every authentic Hew should be spending this important יום-טוב

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