Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

100 Targets In 10 Minutes: IDF Launches “Largest Blow To Hezbollah Since Pager Operation”

IDF spokesperson

The IDF announced on Wednesday evening, Motzei Pesach, that it carried out its largest series of airstrikes against Hezbollah since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, targeting over 100 Hezbollah sites in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

The operation, dubbed by the IDF as “Eternal Darkness,” was carried out by 50 fighter jets, which dropped 160 bombs on 100 targets in 10 minutes.

The IDF said that most of the sites were located in the heart of civilian areas as part of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields.

The IDF added that Hezbollah has left its former stronghold in Dahiyeh in southern Beirut and was repositioning itself in northern Beirut and mixed areas of the city.

 

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz also issued a statement, calling the strikes “the largest blow to Hezbollah since the pager operation.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Motzei Yom Tov in Israel)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨🚨 President Trump Announces Last-Minute Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran That Will Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Trump Blasts Tucker Carlson As “Low IQ” And A “Fool” After He Claims US Is Headed for Nuclear War With Iran

Iranian Regime Urges People To Form Human Chains Around Power Plants And Be Willing To Die

WATCH: Netanyahu Says Israel “Crushing” Iran Regime With Expanding Strikes

IRGC IN CONTROL: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Said to Be Unconscious in Qom, Not Running Anything

Trump Seeking To Create FBI Center to Hunt Americans With “Anti-American”, “Anti-Capitalist” Views

🚨 “SIFREI TORAH BURIED UNDER RUBBLE”: Conflicting Reports After Shul Damaged In Tehran Strike [VIDEOS]

TERROR IN TURKEY: Terrorists Open Fire Near Israeli Consulate In Istanbul, ISIS Link Suspected, One Gunman Killed

“They Put This Mission At Great Risk”: Israeli Reporter Amit Segal Says He’ll Protect His Sources Despite Trump’s Jail Threat

President Trump Hosts Jewish Leaders In Oval Office For Pesach Gathering