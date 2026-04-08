100 Targets In 10 Minutes: IDF Launches “Largest Blow To Hezbollah Since Pager Operation”

The IDF announced on Wednesday evening, Motzei Pesach, that it carried out its largest series of airstrikes against Hezbollah since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, targeting over 100 Hezbollah sites in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

The operation, dubbed by the IDF as “Eternal Darkness,” was carried out by 50 fighter jets, which dropped 160 bombs on 100 targets in 10 minutes.

The IDF said that most of the sites were located in the heart of civilian areas as part of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields.

The IDF added that Hezbollah has left its former stronghold in Dahiyeh in southern Beirut and was repositioning itself in northern Beirut and mixed areas of the city.

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Defense Minister Yisrael Katz also issued a statement, calling the strikes “the largest blow to Hezbollah since the pager operation.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Motzei Yom Tov in Israel)