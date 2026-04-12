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After Attempted Attack: Security Changes For Syria’s Tiny Jewish Kehilla

Illustrative. Jews on a visit to Damascus.

Security arrangements for the tiny Jewish kehilla in Syria have been revised following the thwarting of an assassination attempt against Rabbi Michael Khoury in Damascus, Kan News reported.

The report noted that the Syrian government is seeking to leverage the thwarting of the cell to demonstrate that it is protecting the country’s Jewish community, which numbers only a handful of individuals. This is likely also intended as a signal to Israel and the United States.

Behind the scenes, discussions within Syria’s security establishment suggest that Iran and its proxies are increasing efforts to destabilize Syria, including by exploiting the Palestinian issue.

Despite the incident, the small Jewish community in Damascus appears to be maintaining a sense of normalcy. Bakhour Simantov, who serves as an unofficial spokesperson for the community, told Kan Radio: “Baruch Hashem, I’m fine. I go about as usual—there’s no problem. That said, following what happened, we will install surveillance cameras around the house as a precaution. I know Hashem is with me. People are davening for me, and Hashem protects me, so I’m not afraid.”

Hezbollah has strongly denied any connection to the uncovered cell. At the same time, opponents of the Syrian regime have cast doubt on the official version, questioning whether it was truly a terror cell—especially since one of the detainees, a member of the Alawite community, was reportedly arrested in Tartus in western Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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