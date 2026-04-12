THIRD DAY OF SEARCHES: Intensive Efforts Continue For Missing 18-Year-Old Yeshiva Bochur Off Netanya Coast

Search and rescue efforts entered their third day Sunday for an 18-year-old Yeshiva Bochur who has been missing since Friday at the Sanz Beach in Netanya, with growing concern for his safety. As YWN reported on Friday, the Bochur and his brother went missing after being swept into the sea together on Friday. His brother was located in critical condition.

ZAKA divers, along with the organization’s special operations unit, Israel Police, and Lehava rescue teams, continue extensive searches both above and below the water in an effort to locate the missing teen.

Yisrael Chassid, spokesperson for ZAKA, added that the organization’s leadership has directed all units to focus maximum resources on the operation. “Drone units, divers, jeep teams, missing persons specialists, and special operations forces are all concentrated along the Netanya coastline in a coordinated effort to locate the missing individual as quickly as possible. We hope to share good news soon,” he said.

Please say Tehillim for Yeshaya ben Shoshana.

Tefillos also continue for his brother, Yisochor Dov ben Shoshana, who remains in critical condition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)