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IDF Chief Of Staff Places Army On High Alert For Possible Return To War With Iran

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. (IDF spokesperson)

In the wake of the collapse of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered the IDF to raise its alert level and prepare for the possibility of an imminent return to war with Iran, Ynet reported.

Orders were given to maintain high readiness across all units, shorten response times, and close operational gaps.

Meanwhile, the Military Intelligence Directorate is accelerating the expansion of its target bank in Iran, focusing primarily on military assets—especially missile systems and launchers—along with supporting infrastructure.

The Air Force, in coordination with the Operations Directorate, is refining updated strike plans and assembling large-scale “strike packages” that combine deep-strike capability, precision, and operational continuity. Preparations include rehearsing opening scenarios and ensuring a swift transition from planning to execution.

On the defensive front, the Israel Defense Forces is reinforcing its air-defense deployment and preparing for multi-front escalation, including the possibility of simultaneous attacks from multiple arenas. Measures also include adaptations for the home front and heightened alert levels across all sectors.

Defense officials stress that no decision has been made regarding military action, and current steps are aimed at maintaining full readiness for any scenario.

According to the report, coordination between Israel and the United States is maximal—both between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, and between the militaries and intelligence services.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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