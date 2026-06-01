TEFILLOS: Singer Yonatan Razel Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Suffering Stroke

Singer and composer Yonatan Razel, 53, was hospitalized at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition after suffering a stroke.

Family members have asked the public to daven for his recovery.

Yonatan, a resident of Givat Ze’ev, is married to Yael and has eight children. He divides his day between limmud Torah in the morning and music-related activities in the afternoon. He is the brother of musician Aharon Razel, with whom he occasionally performs and has recorded several songs in the past.

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Yonatan Adi Ben Chaya Rochel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)